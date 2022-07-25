Report

Security forces capture Um Hussein and seven others for ties to terrorism 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-25T18:05:21+0000
Security forces capture Um Hussein and seven others for ties to terrorism 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency on Monday said it captured eight persons with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS in separate operations in Baghdad, Babel, and al-Anbar.

According to an official statement, the agency's teams in Baghdad traced and captured four terrorists after luring them into ambushes at the checkpoints of al-Taji, al-Ghazaliyah, and Abu Ghreib. 

"A terrorist female codenamed 'Um Hussein' was also apprehended in al-Haswa area in Babel," the statement said. 

"A special task force tracked a terrorist with ties to a hideout that was destroyed in al-Anbar last June has been captured in Amiriyat al-Fallujah," it added. 

In Maysan, two persons wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism for bombing the residence of security officers had also been captured in Maysan. 

"A weapon cache that belongs to the terrorist organization of ISIS was discovered in Saladin," the statement concluded.

