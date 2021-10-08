Security forces block roads leading to polling centers in Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-08T14:59:24+0000

Shafaq News/ A source reported that the security forces in Baghdad began blocking the roads near polling stations. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces blocked the roads leading to Karrada from al-Faqma intersection side, as well as all roads leading to the electoral centers. "The special voting will end at six o'clock in the evening and the polling stations will be closed," he added. The source noted that additional forces will also be deployed to secure the transfer of boxes. The special vote for about 1.2 million voters from security personnel, prison inmates, and displaced persons in camps across the country began today morning. According to IHEC figures, 3,249 candidates representing 21 coalitions and 109 parties, will run for the elections to win 329 seats in the Iraqi parliament.

