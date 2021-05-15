Security forces block roads leading to Tahrir Square to secure demonstrations

Shafaq News/ Security forces have proceeded since Friday morning to block all the roads and bridges leading to Tahrir Square in the city center of Baghdad in a bid to secure a big demonstration organized by Shiite political parties in solidarity with the Palestinian People.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that security forces have forbidden vehicles from reaching Tahrir Square as part of the measures taken to secure the demonstration which is planned to take place today afternoon.

Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, called on Friday for mass demonstrations in Tahrir Square in solidarity with the Palestinian people, during which the American and Israeli flags are to be burned, indicating that these demonstrations will also be against a “planned normalization with Iraq”.