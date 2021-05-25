Security forces block al-Tayaran square in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source told Shafaq News agency that after blocking Al-Jumhuriyah Bridge and Al-Sinak area in the center of Baghdad, the security forces blocked Al-Tayaran Square, which leads to al-Tahrir Square, the stronghold of the demonstrators since October 2019.

Demonstrations in Baghdad, which began today morning, are taking place in al-Tahrir and Al-Nisoor squares.

Activists told Shafaq News agency that the first group organized a sit-in in al-Nisour Square, while the second group demonstrated in al-Tahrir square.

Meanwhile, the demonstrations' leaders are pushing to unify the protests in al-Nisour Square near the Green Zone and the diplomatic missions' headquarters to pressure the concerned authorities to meet the protests' demands.

Massive demonstrations began today in Baghdad and are still ongoing under the slogan "Who killed me?" To demand identifying the protestors and activists' killers.

Shafaq News Agency's lens documented the demonstrations in al-Tahrir, Al-Nisour, and Al-Firdaws squares in Baghdad amid heavy security deployment.