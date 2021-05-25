Report

Security forces block al-Jumhuriyah bridge in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-25T13:23:03+0000
Security forces block al-Jumhuriyah bridge in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported today that the demonstrators headed to al-Tahrir Square in Baghdad after the security forces blocked Al-Jumhuriya Bridge leading to the Green Zone.

Our correspondent said that the demonstrators gathered in front of the Bridge leading to the Green Zone, where the headquarters of the government, the Presidency of the Republic, the council of Representatives, and the Supreme Judicial Council are located, indicating that the peacekeepers blocked the Bridge and were deployed to protect the area.

