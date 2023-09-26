Security forces arrest two "high-profile" extremists in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi intelligence agencies has apprehended two "high-profile" terrorists in the southern governorate of Babel, an official press release said on Tuesday.

The press release said anti-terrorist units in Babel procured critical information regarding the presence of "terrorists implicated in many crimes, like murder, kidnapping, and forced displacement of numerous families."

"Acting immediately, an intelligence task force, accompanied by a specialized unit, planned an ambushn. The first terrorist was apprehended sheltering in a residential area, while his associate was subsequently trappee and captured in one of the northern governorates," it said.

The detainees admitted their involvement in a plethora of armed activities, including the kidnapping, murder, and displacement of families, as well as active participation in combat against security forces during liberation operations.

The intelligence agency said the arrestees were the referred to the relevant judicial authority.