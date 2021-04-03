Report

Security forces arrest three suspects of attacking a high-ranking military officer in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-03T09:03:48+0000
Security forces arrest three suspects of attacking a high-ranking military officer in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The security forces have arrested on Saturday three people who tried to kill a high-ranking military officer in Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that unknown gunmen opened fire this morning on the vehicle of the Assistant Director of Military Intelligence at the Ministry of Defense in Al-Madaen district, southeast of Baghdad which caused only material damage.

Later, the investigation with the three detainees revealed that the Director is not the target of the attack but a tribal leader.

 

