Security forces arrest three suspects of attacking a high-ranking military officer in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The security forces have arrested on Saturday three people who tried to kill a high-ranking military officer in Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that unknown gunmen opened fire this morning on the vehicle of the Assistant Director of Military Intelligence at the Ministry of Defense in Al-Madaen district, southeast of Baghdad which caused only material damage.

Later, the investigation with the three detainees revealed that the Director is not the target of the attack but a tribal leader.