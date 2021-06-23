Report

Security forces arrest terrorist in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-23T20:59:10+0000
Security forces arrest terrorist in Nineveh
Shafaq News/ A force of the Military Intelligence Directorate arrested, on Wednesday, three terrorists in the capital, Baghdad, while another force arrested a terrorist in Nineveh Governorate.

 The Security Media Cell stated, that "the Military Intelligence Directorate in the Ministry of Defense, the Baghdad Operations Command Intelligence Department, and based on accurate intelligence information, indicated the presence of one of the terrorists wanted by the judiciary according to Article 4 of terrorism in the Adhamiya area."

 The cell added, "This prompted the military intelligence division of the 11th Division and a force of the 44th Infantry Brigade, with the participation of the brigade's security and the intelligence of the second regiment, to move towards the target, arrest the terrorist in the same area, and hand him over to the requested party."

 In addition, the Security Media Cell pointed out that "the security forces in the Baghdad Operations Command, and in coordination between the National Security Agency and the Baghdad Intelligence and Security Department arrested two suspects in accordance with Article 1/4 of terrorism in the area of Mahmudiya, south of Baghdad.

 In this context, the Cell stated, "Accurate information for one of the joints of the Intelligence Directorate in the Ministry of Defense - Military Intelligence Division in judiciary according to an arrest warrant in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of terrorism, in the village of Al-Makouk in Qayyarah district."

