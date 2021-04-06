Report
Security forces arrest one of the Diyala mosque bombing perpetrators
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-04-06T11:33:38+0000
Shafaq News / The Military Intelligence agency announced arresting one of the terrorists involved in the mosque bombing in Diyala.
The directorate said in a statement that the judiciary wants the detainee under an arrest warrant following the provisions of Article 4 terrorism.
