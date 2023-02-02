Security forces arrest nine terrorists in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi authorities announced that nine terrorists were apprehended in different governorates.

The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) said that joint security forces arrested seven terrorists in Heet, Mosul, Samarra, Kirkuk, and Dora regions.

The Directorate stated that the Popular Mobilization Forces had arrested two other terrorists in the Tikrit district.

All the arrested were handed over to the relevant authorities.

Iraq celebrates the fifth anniversary of its liberation and victory over ISIS.

At its height, ISIS held about 40 percent of Iraq. By December 2017, it had lost 95 percent of its territory, including its most significant property, Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.