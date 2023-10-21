Security forces arrest four terrorists in joint operation with Asayish in KRI.

Shafaq News / In an announcement on Saturday, the Security Media Cell revealed the arrest of four terrorists in collaboration with the Asayish (Kurdish security forces) of al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate in the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

According to a statement issued by the Security Media Cell, the Counter-Terrorism Service conducted a series of operations in various regions of the country.

In the context of continued coordination and cooperation with al-Sulaymaniyah Asayish Directorate, three separate operations led to the apprehension of three terrorists in al-Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk governorates.

The statement further mentioned that another terrorist was arrested in operations conducted in al-Anbar Governorate.