Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Security forces arrest five terrorists in Al-Anbar
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-28T21:17:31+0000
Shafaq News/ The commander of Al-Anbar operations in western Iraq, Nasser Al-Ghannam, announced that five terrorists were arrested today Monday.
The Commander said in a statement, “the security forces carried out operation in separate areas in Al-Anbar Governorate which resulted the arrest of five terrorists.”
The security forces also seized explosive materials belonging to ISIS.
In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.
Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.
related
ISIS targets areas with no security presence, Al-Rutba commissioner says
Date: 2020-11-29 11:50:00
Security forces seize ISIS weapons and military equipment in Saladin and al-Anbar
Date: 2021-05-23 08:53:25
Al-Anbar governor discussed Emirati investments in the governorate with Ras al-Khaimah ruler
Date: 2021-03-30 10:15:12
Iraq’ Intelligence seizes explosive belts in Al-Anbar desert
Date: 2021-02-04 06:50:23
Al-Anbar police command seizes 16 kg of marijuana
Date: 2021-04-23 15:17:33
Three terrorists arrested in two separate operations in al-Anbar
Date: 2021-02-24 12:39:54
Iraqi army distributes aid and helps to treat patients in Al-Anbar
Date: 2020-12-17 16:49:34
Al-Anbar's Health Directorate denies reports on "Black Fungus" cases and mortalities in the governorate
Date: 2021-06-02 12:59:58
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.