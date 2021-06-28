Security forces arrest five terrorists in Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-28T21:17:31+0000

Shafaq News/ The commander of Al-Anbar operations in western Iraq, Nasser Al-Ghannam, announced that five terrorists were arrested today Monday. The Commander said in a statement, “the security forces carried out operation in separate areas in Al-Anbar Governorate which resulted the arrest of five terrorists.” The security forces also seized explosive materials belonging to ISIS. In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

