Security forces arrest and kill ISIS members in Nineveh, Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A commander of the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group has been captured in a security operation in Nineveh, Iraq's Security Media Cell (SMC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The arrestee, wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism as by the statement, served as a bodyguard for the head of the so-called "Tigris Wilayat" and was in charge of logistics and sleeper cells deployment in southern Nineveh.

Another SMC statement said that the security forces clashed with a group of ISIS militants in Kirkuk's Wadi Chay, killing two members and seizing weaponry, equipment, and documents.