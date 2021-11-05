Security forces arrest an "international" terrorist in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ A security source reported today, Friday, the security forces had arrested a prominent member of an international terrorist organization in Dhi Qar Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A security team of the National Security carried out an operation in Shatrah district, north of Dhi Qar, which resulted in the arrest of an element belonging to an international terrorist organization that plans to assassinate officers and activists in the areas north of Nasiriyah."

The source did not reveal the name of the international organization". Still, he confirmed that the accused was transferred under strict protection to an investigation center to complete the legal procedures against him.