Security forces arrest a terrorist providing supplies to ISIS groups in Nineveh
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-02-05T11:35:53+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces captured a member of the ISIS group who was in charge of logistics earlier today, Saturday, in the Nineveh Governorate.
The Iraqi military intelligence said in a statement that the intelligence department of the 14th division identified the terrorist who was remotely moving between Saladin and Nineveh.
"After piling up evidence, the terrorist was caught in Kanous, Saladin, in cooperation with a force from the second regiment of the 50th brigade," the statement said.
"The terrorist transported supplies, mobile phones, and SIM cards to the terrorist groups sheltering in Qara Dagh, Nineveh," it added, "the terrorist is wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism."