Security forces arrest a terrorist involved in a massive car bombing in al-Muthana in 2016

Shafaq News / The Iraqi authorities arrested on Monday a person accused of participating in a massive car bombing that claimed the lives of more than thirty victims in Al-Muthanna Governorate in 2016.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior said, "at the beginning of the year 2016, a car bomb exploded in Al-Muthanna Governorate, killing more than thirty martyrs."

The statement added, "after an intense intelligence effort between the directorates of Intelligence Agency in the governorates of Baghdad and al-Muthanna, the detachments of al-Mahmoudiya Division of Baghdad Intelligence Directorate managed to arrest one of the perpetrators of this heinous crime in al-Latifiya area of Baghdad governorate."

Upon preliminary investigations, the suspect, who is wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 (terrorism) for belonging to terrorist ISIS gangs, confessed to his crimes and was consequently referred to the authority in charge of his case.