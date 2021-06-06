Security forces arrest a terrorist and seize military equipment in Diyala and Nineveh

Shafaq News / The Military Intelligence agency announced arresting a terrorist and seizing an explosive belt, Grad missiles, and explosive materials in Diyala and Nineveh governorates.

This came according to accurate information provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate to the Diyala and West Nineveh operations commands.

The Directorate said that the information contributed to seizing "a suicide vest, five kilograms of C4, two kilograms of TNT, two Grad rockets, five Katyusha rockets, three mortar baseplates, three propelling charges, a mortar barrel, and a box of BKC ammunition."

The statement added the bomb squads dealt with the seized military equipment.

Moreover, the detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in the Fifth Division and the Second Regiment, Fourth Brigade, arrested a terrorist in Mandali.

She pointed out that "the engineering detachments of the above teams removed the seized materials and dealt with them according to the applicable contexts."