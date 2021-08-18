Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces arrest a senior ISIS terrorist

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-18T16:24:28+0000
Security forces arrest a senior ISIS terrorist

Shafaq News/ A senior security source in Diyala reported today that the security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi are on alert in anticipation of attacks targeting gatherings on the tenth of Muharram.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that a senior ISIS security Official was arrested in the outskirts of Khalis district, who was planning to target Husseiniyahs.

 An intelligence source told Shafaq News Agency that a special intelligence force arrested an ISIS terrorist known as Abu Obeida. 

The source confirmed that the terrorist was planning to target Khalis district on the tenth of Muharram, through several terrorist operations," noting, "this terrorist is one of the most dangerous security elements of ISIS in Baghdad and Diyala."

related

ISIS families flee from Ain Eisa camp

Date: 2019-10-13 11:23:34
ISIS families flee from Ain Eisa camp

ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-08 11:23:31
ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin

ISIS attacks the Federal Police forces in Kirkuk, wound three officers

Date: 2021-05-24 09:06:52
ISIS attacks the Federal Police forces in Kirkuk, wound three officers

To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Date: 2020-11-08 14:06:17
To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Iraq’ National Security thwarts an ISIS attempt to target Mosul

Date: 2021-01-30 08:59:33
Iraq’ National Security thwarts an ISIS attempt to target Mosul

A security plan launched to block ISIS’s pathways between Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2021-07-26 07:30:41
A security plan launched to block ISIS’s pathways between Diyala and Saladin

ISIS is behid the Massacre of Balad, al-Kadhimi's spokesman says

Date: 2020-10-21 16:23:40
ISIS is behid the Massacre of Balad, al-Kadhimi's spokesman says

Iraqi forces supported the coalition carry out an airdrop, killing and detaining 10 ISIS elements

Date: 2020-02-24 12:09:07
Iraqi forces supported the coalition carry out an airdrop, killing and detaining 10 ISIS elements