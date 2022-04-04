Report

Security forces arrest a prominent drug dealer in Al-Diwaniyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-04T21:35:27+0000
Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Falcons Intelligence Cell announced the arrest of a significant drug dealer accused of killing the assistant director of the counter-narcotics department in Al-Diwaniyah.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "A detachment affiliated with the Al-Diwaniyah's counter-narcotics Directorate raided the site of the accused of killing Col. Ahmed Kamel, in the Al-Oruba neighborhood, within Al-Diwaniyah Governorate."

On Sunday, January 30, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that a high-level officer was killed during a raid of the suspect's home in Al-Oruba, in the central Al-Diwaniyah in southern Iraq.

The source pointed out that members of the gang opened fire at security forces, which resulted in the killing of Colonel Ahmed Kamel.

