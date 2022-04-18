Security forces arrest a prominent ISIS leader 

Shafaq News / On Monday, Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced the arrest of an ISIS leader in Nineveh

The Cell said that "the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency affiliated with the Ministry of Interior arrested an ISIS leader, nicknamed “Hani,” who worked in the so-called Diwan of Justice in Nineveh."

The terrorist confessed to transferring funds to ISIS members between Iraq and a neighboring country. The Cell said.

According to the statement, the security forces seized an explosive device from his house by which he intended to target security forces and citizens during Ramadan.

The terrorist was referred to the court for investigation.