Security forces arrest a major forger in al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The National Security Agency in al-Anbar, western Iraq, managed on Monday to arrest a major forger in the governorate in a well-executed ambush in al-Ramadi district.

An official security source in the National Security Agency told Shafaq News Agency, "The accused had committed major fraud crimes, including forging IDs and official documents for properties in the governorate."

He added, "The defendant sold real estate to citizens as the real property owner after he falsely registered the property document to his name."

The source added, "he opened a fake office to restore residential units damaged by the terrorist and military operations in al-Anbar. After receiving money from the citizens, he and his group closed the office and fled to another place."