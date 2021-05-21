Security forces arrest a "dangerous" ISIS terrorist in Diyala

Shafaq News / The Military Intelligence Directorate in the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced arresting the responsible of the so-called Zubair bin Al-Awam district, who is in charge of planting IEDs and preparing explosive belts in Diyala.

The directorate said in a statement that it had received intelligence information that the "dangerous" terrorist had entered Diyala through one of the Kurdistan region's governorates.

As by the statement, the Directorate immediately cooperated with the Intelligence Department of the Diyala Operations Command, before the security forces cordoned off a village in Khalis district in Diyala, raided the terrorist’s home, and arrested him.

The terrorist is one of the most dangerous wanted terrorists, the statement noted.