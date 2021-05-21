Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces arrest a "dangerous" ISIS terrorist in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-21T15:16:32+0000
Security forces arrest a "dangerous" ISIS terrorist in Diyala

Shafaq News / The Military Intelligence Directorate in the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced arresting the responsible of the so-called Zubair bin Al-Awam district, who is in charge of planting IEDs and preparing explosive belts in Diyala.

The directorate said in a statement that it had received intelligence information that the "dangerous" terrorist had entered Diyala through one of the Kurdistan region's governorates.

As by the statement, the Directorate immediately cooperated with the Intelligence Department of the Diyala Operations Command, before the security forces cordoned off a village in Khalis district in Diyala, raided the terrorist’s home, and arrested him. 

The terrorist is one of the most dangerous wanted terrorists, the statement noted.

related

In exchange for a ransom, ISIS releases a young man among 7 who were kidnapped in a disputed area

Date: 2020-02-20 08:34:40
In exchange for a ransom, ISIS releases a young man among 7 who were kidnapped in a disputed area

For the third time in a raw ISIS set fire to agricultural areas in Qarachogh

Date: 2020-05-17 10:30:55
For the third time in a raw ISIS set fire to agricultural areas in Qarachogh

Iraqi Forces seize ISIS weapons and equipment in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-13 12:42:56
Iraqi Forces seize ISIS weapons and equipment in Al-Anbar

An ISIS suicide bomber arrested in Kirkuk governorate

Date: 2020-10-16 19:54:28
An ISIS suicide bomber arrested in Kirkuk governorate

An ISIS group attacks a convoy of the Iraqi Army

Date: 2021-01-25 20:19:40
An ISIS group attacks a convoy of the Iraqi Army

ISIS uses "fire war" to distract the security services

Date: 2020-05-06 11:00:13
ISIS uses "fire war" to distract the security services

More than 10 people are killed in an ISIS attack

Date: 2020-11-09 07:51:56
More than 10 people are killed in an ISIS attack

ISIS: 2 are arrested, and 1 foiled attack

Date: 2020-09-23 08:51:07
ISIS: 2 are arrested, and 1 foiled attack