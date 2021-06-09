Report

Security forces apprehend public servants for corruption charges

Shafaq News/ Security forces reportedly arrested a local official in Saladin for illegally selling government property.

A source told Shafaq News Agency on Wednesday, "Saladin court issued an arrest warrant against the head of al-Shirqat Municipality, Younes Ahmed, for selling a government property to a citizen who filed a complaint against him."

"Police detained the official to complete the inquiries," the source added.

In the same context, a security force accompanied by a team from the Commission of Integrity raided al-Hilla Municipality headquarters and arrested two employees for charges related to corruption.

