Security forces apprehend eight nationals illegally entering the Iraqi territory

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-13T09:59:03+0000
Security forces apprehend eight nationals illegally entering the Iraqi territory

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested eight nationals attempting to enter the Iraqi territory from Syria earlier today, Sunday.

A statement of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense said that detachments from the 15th company military intelligence, in cooperation with the first regiment of the 71st Infantry Brigade, set up an ambush in Jalbarat area in Rabea sub-district in western Nineveh.

"The arrestees were all from the Syrian nationality," the statement added, "they were referred to the relevant authorities to take relevant legal procedures against them."

