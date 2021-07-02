Report

Security forces apprehend a senior ISIS official in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-02T10:46:54+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested on Friday a senior official in the terrorist organization of ISIS in Diyala.

A statement by the Security Minister Cell (SMC) said that the terrorist, who served as ISIS's official in Al-Miqdadiyah, was caught in an ambush near Sheeha village near al-Sudour.

The arrestee is wanted by the Judiciary in accordance with the provisions of article 4/Terrorism over several charges, including killing a fighter of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) and his son recently.

