Security forces apprehend a prominent ISIS terrorist in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested a prominent ISIS terrorist in al-Anbar governorate earlier today, Sunday.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the detachments of the Military Intelligence of the tenth Infantry division, in cooperation with the Intelligence of the 40th brigade and the second regiment's intelligence, successfully apprehended the terrorist in an ambush in al-Karma district.

The terrorist served in the so-called group "Kawaser al-Anbar" (al-Anbar predators) affiliated with the terrorist organization of ISIS.

The arrestee is wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism, according to SMC.