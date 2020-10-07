Security forces Seize 20 kg of Narcotics in Maysan

Shafaq News / The security forces seized an amount of drugs estimated at 20 kg in Maysan Governorate, southern Iraq, according to a report by the Security Media Cell today, Wednesday.

The cell said in a statement today, "according to accurate intelligence information by the Intelligence Division of the 1st Brigade, a force from the Second Regiment of the First Brigade in the Rapid Response Division found 20 kg of narcotic substances, in Al-Mashrah district, Al-Fakka sub-district, Maysan governorate".

Drug trafficking and abuse have witnessed a remarkable surge in Iraq in recent years. Specialist attributes this phenomenon to the spread of unemployment and the exacerbation of social problems in the country.