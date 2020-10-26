Security discussions between Kurdistan region and the International Coalition

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-26T12:46:07+0000

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received today, Monday, a delegation of the International Coalition, headed by the Deputy Commander of the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, General Kevin Kobsey.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, and ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the international coalition.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on the importance of training and supporting the Peshmerga forces to confront the threats of ISIS and other terrorist groups, and maintain security and stability in the Kurdistan Region.

