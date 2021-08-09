Report

Security authorities roll plans to protect power transmission towers

Date: 2021-08-09T14:23:24+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities devised new security plans to protect the power transmission towers in Saladin from recurrent sabotage attacks.

Public relations and Media official in Saladin's Operations Command, Muhammad Othman Al-Jubouri, told Shafaq News Agency that police forces set night ambushes and round-the-clock patrols to identify and deter any attempt to target power transmission towers.

"Some towers are located in the territories of al-Hashd al-Shaabi or the Iraqi army," he added, "power lines extend to remote areas which require more effort from the state to secure."

Transmission towers have been a frequent target for vandalism over the past few months. ISIS and other parties that may benefit from the construction of those towers have been accused of those attacks, but the authorities have failed so for to identify the culprits.

