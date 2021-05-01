Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-01T10:55:06+0000
Security authorities plant concrete panels downtown Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Security forces began this morning to block most of the streets and main roads leading to Tahrir Square in the heart of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with concrete barriers, in a bid to implement the total and partial curfew.

The Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Baghdad explained that these measures were taken in response to the spread of COVID-19 and the poor compliance to the preventive measures, ruling out security purposes.

Since early March, Iraqi Security authorities had re-imposed comprehensive and partial curfews on weekends to curb the resurging COVID-19 death and infection tolls.

