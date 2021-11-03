Security authorities lift night curfews in al-Miqdadiyah

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have decided to end the night curfew in al-Miqdadiyah, a district of Diyala that witnessed a bout of sectarian violence earlier this month.

The acting Deputy Commissioner of al-Miqdadiyah, Hatem Abdul-Jawad, told Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Tuesday, that the curfew has been lifted tonight, indicating that the curfew imposition was of a "security" background, not administrative.

"Lifting the curfew came in response to the locals' plea after the stabilization of the situation and restoring security in the district," he said.

Last week, security authorities in Diyala ramped up security measures in the aftermath of the massacres that took place in the villages of al-Rashad and Nahr Imam.