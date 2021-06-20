Security authorities investigate with a suspect in Ain al-Assad airbase in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ A person suspected to be involved in the attack on Ain al-Assad airbase earlier today, Sunday, is in the custody of the security forces.

The leader of the Tribal Mobilization, Qatari al-Obaidi, told Shafaq News Agency said that inquiries with the suspect by the relevant security authorities are underway.

The Ain al-Assad airbase in the west of Iraq was reportedly targeted by a rocket attack earlier today, Sunday.

A source in al-Anbar told Shafaq News Agency that a rocket, of unknown type, landed in the vicinity of the airbase.

The attack did not result in casualties, according to the source, and an explosives expert arrived at the scene to identify the rocket used in the attack.

"The launching was executed from the top of a pick-up truck. The security forces identified the culprit truck by cameras," the source said.