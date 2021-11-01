Security authorities extend the night curfew in al-Miqdadiyah

Shafaq News/ The security authorities in Diyala have extended the night curfew in al-Miqdadiyah for another night as a precautionary measure.

A source in the police told Shafaq News Agency that a curfew will be imposed tomorrow, Tuesday, between 0600 pm and 0600 am.

"Only humanitarian emergencies will be exempted. Measures will be tightened, and deployment will be intensified," the source said.

The security authorities in Diyala ramped up security measures in the aftermath of the massacres that took place in the villages of al-Rashad and Nahr Imam.