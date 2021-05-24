Security authorities detain officials accused of corruption

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended a group of public servants in the Directorate of Land Registry over corruption charges, and a senior official in Nasiriyah turns himself to Judiciary.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a team from the Commission of Integrity in Karbala, accompanied by a security force, raided today, Monday, the Land Registry Directorate in the governorate and arrested employees accused of bribery.

In the same context, a source in Dhi Qar said that the administrator of Nasiriyah Municipality, Kadhem el-Safi, turned himself at the Investigation Office of the Integrity Commission after issuing an arrest warrant against him for public money embezzlement.

"El-Safi, along a group of engineers in the Municipality, are indicted for wasting public funds in the project of the middle islands in Nasiriyah."