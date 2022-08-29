Report

Security authorities declare a curfew in Iraq 

Date: 2022-08-29T15:07:30+0000
Security authorities declare a curfew in Iraq 

Shafaq News/ Security authorities on Monday declared a total curfew in Iraq starting 7 pm today, Monday, as tension simmers after the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced political retirement.

Al-Sadr announced he is walking out of politics in a statement he shared on Twitter earlier today. The influential leader seized the opportunity to take an aim toward a senior Najaf clergyman, Ayatollah al-Haeri, and fellow Shiite politicians who opposed his calls for reform.

In the aftermath, followers of al-Sadr rallied outside the presidential palace and stormed the government headquarters, prompting caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to suspend cabinet meetings until further notice.

