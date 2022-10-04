Security authorities capture the "sponsor" of Monday's riots in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-04T16:30:28+0000

Shafaq News/ Security authorities reportedly captured the "sponsor" who funded and organized yesterday's riots in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar, a security source revealed on Tuesday. A source told Shafaq News Agency that a joint security force carried out a series of operations in Dhi Qar's capital city, Nasiriyah, and managed to capture 25 vandals red-handed. "Among the arrestees, there was their boss 'Imad Qotiyeh', who was captured in al-Sharqiyah area, downtown Nasiriyah. His hands were still wet by gasoline after being caught manufacturing Molotov cocktails." "The security forces obtained footage of Qotiyeh attacking the security forces," the source added. Dhi Qar's governor Hadi al-Ghazzi, in an official statement earlier today, confirmed that the primary sponsor of the riots has been captured after footage showed him distributing cash and spurring the protesters to burn down the governorate headquarters."

related

A parliamentary decision "deprives" Dhi Qar of hundreds of millions of dinars

Date: 2021-02-04 16:38:57

Three demonstrators injured by lethal force in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-08-12 16:45:24

Dhi Qar: 12 suicide cases/attempts in 17 days

Date: 2022-01-17 09:48:06

Unpaid lecturers' protests continue for the second day in a row.. Locals block a main road in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-12-28 09:55:36

Angry protesters block a main square in the center of Nasiriyah city, Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-07-13 16:11:58

Demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar and al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-04-02 15:24:13

Dhi Qar Criminal court sentences three police officers to imprisonment

Date: 2021-02-24 09:43:31

Al-Khafaji approves of project worth billions in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-29 12:43:29