Shafaq News/ Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Agency has apprehended a senior ISIS commander in Kirkuk, a spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, said on Monday.

The arrestee, Abu Hamza al-Mitwity, is a security commander in the so-called Wilayat of Kirkuk and a commander of the Raid team of al-Furqan force in Nineveh.