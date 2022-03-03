Security authorities ban Putin's photos in public places

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security forces banned on Thursday hanging Russian President Vladimir Putin's photos in public places.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that senior officials have issued the decision which will be applied in the capital Baghdad and all other Iraqi governorates.

A special security force managed today to remove the billboard depicting Russian President, Vladimir Putin, hours after it was erected in Baghdad, near a headquarters of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement.

Iraqi security forces were heavily deployed after a huge billboard depicting the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, erected downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The billboard boasted the sentence "We Support Russia" with a large font on a bluish background. Each word in the sentence featured one of the Russian flag's three colors.

The huge Billboard appended by the signature of "the President's friends" was set up near a headquarters of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement in al-Jadiriyah area on the road leading to the University of Baghdad.