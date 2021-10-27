Security and military delegation arrives in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security and military delegation arrived in Diyala today to follow up on the security situation in the governorate.

A government official told Shafaq News Agency, "The delegation included the Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Yarallah, the head of Joint Operations command Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al-Shamri, the National Security Agency's advisor, Qassem Al-Araji, in addition to the head of the Al-Fatah Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri."

"The delegation held a meeting with officials and security leaders in Diyala regarding the bloody attack that targeted the villages of Al-Rashad and Nahr Al-Imam, south of al-Miqdadiyah, 40 km northeast of Baquba", he noted.

Witnesses confirmed that several families left Nahr al-Imam village following yesterday's attack which resulted in more than 30 casualties.

For his part, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces instructed to pursue ISIS remnants and intensify the intelligence effort to prevent the recurrence of any security breaches.