Security alert to thwart an ISIS "suicide attacks” in five areas of Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source said, on Tuesday, that the Iraqi security services declared a state of alert to thwart a "suicide attack" by ISIS members targeting New Year's celebrations in five different areas within the capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Intelligence was received by the Iraqi security forces, indicating ISIS intends to carry out an operation in the next few days by suicide bombers coming from Kirkuk to Baghdad."

The source added, "The targeted areas are Baghdad Al-Jaddeda, Al-Shorjah, Bab Al-Sharqi, Al-Hussainiya, and Al-Shaab,” noting that these areas are usually crowded especially for the new year, when citizens go to celebrate and shop.

He pointed out that this information prompted the competent authorities to take the “utmost precaution, and attention, and to coordinate with the rest of the security services, in order to thwart this terrorist plan."