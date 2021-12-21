Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security alert to thwart an ISIS "suicide attacks” in five areas of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-21T09:12:03+0000
Security alert to thwart an ISIS "suicide attacks” in five areas of Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source said, on Tuesday, that the Iraqi security services declared a state of alert to thwart a "suicide attack" by ISIS members targeting New Year's celebrations in five different areas within the capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Intelligence was received by the Iraqi security forces, indicating ISIS intends to carry out an operation in the next few days by suicide bombers coming from Kirkuk to Baghdad."

The source added, "The targeted areas are Baghdad Al-Jaddeda, Al-Shorjah, Bab Al-Sharqi, Al-Hussainiya, and Al-Shaab,” noting that these areas are usually crowded especially for the new year, when citizens go to celebrate and shop.

He pointed out that this information prompted the competent authorities to take the “utmost precaution, and attention, and to coordinate with the rest of the security services, in order to thwart this terrorist plan."

related

A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-04 09:44:13
A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad

Religious shrines might be targeted to prelude "Northern State of Baghdad"

Date: 2020-05-03 10:39:40
Religious shrines might be targeted to prelude "Northern State of Baghdad"

ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

Date: 2020-05-27 11:16:03
ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack on Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-25 12:47:46
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack on Baghdad

ISIS terrorists who committed a massacre in a hospital arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-13 09:45:27
ISIS terrorists who committed a massacre in a hospital arrested in Baghdad

Iraqi Army officer killed in an ISIS attack in Northern Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-07 12:50:49
Iraqi Army officer killed in an ISIS attack in Northern Baghdad

Dangerous terrorist plan to target Baghdad, Kurdistan and a number of provinces foiled

Date: 2020-05-31 09:32:27
Dangerous terrorist plan to target Baghdad, Kurdistan and a number of provinces foiled

Prominent ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-03 13:53:39
Prominent ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad