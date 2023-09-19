Security agreement leads to relocation of Iranian opposition groups in KRI with UN backing

Shafaq News / The High Committee for the Implementation of the Joint Security Agreement with Iran confirmed on Tuesday the evacuation of locations occupied by Kurdish opposition groups and parties opposing the Iranian regime in Tehran, which were situated within the Kurdistan Region's (KRI) territory. This evacuation marks their definitive relocation as refugees.

In a statement issued today, the committee explained, "Based on the commitment of Iraq and Iran to the provisions of the Joint Security Agreement, and through the joint efforts of the federal government, the regional government (KRG), and the joint high committee between the two states, the bases located near the border with Iran, previously held by Iranian opposition groups, have been evacuated permanently."

The statement mentioned the relocation of these groups' members to "a location far from the border," emphasizing that "weapons were removed from these groups, as they are now considered refugees per the regulations of the Refugee Commission. Additionally, federal border forces have been deployed to these areas, and the Iraqi flag has been raised there."

Moreover, the UN Secretary-General's representative, Jeanine Hennis-Blasschaert, attended the meeting held in Erbil and Baghdad. She expressed full support for the Iraqi government in implementing the provisions of the agreement, with the condition that these groups maintain a civilian status.

Furthermore, the statement noted that "Iraq emphasizes that border security is a joint responsibility of the two countries and that this agreement is the reference for resolving any disputes or violations. Dialogue is the peaceful path to address any problems or disagreements, enhancing the exceptional and strong relationship our nations share, as exemplified by the success of the Arbaeen pilgrimage."

The committee concluded its statement by appealing to "all parties to steer clear of negative statements and to support collaborative efforts and ongoing cooperation for the benefit of both countries."

This comes at a time when the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kadhim Al-Sadiq, stated that a joint team from Iran and Iraq would visit Kurdistan to evaluate the implementation of the security agreement regarding the disarmament of Kurdish groups and parties opposing the Iranian regime in Tehran.

Al-Sadiq stated in an interview with Al-Alam TV, the Iranian satellite channel, "We discern a genuine willingness from both the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to remove armed groups opposing Iran from their border locations."

"We are closely monitoring the disarmament of these groups in light of the security agreement with Iraq," emphasizing that a joint team comprising representatives from both Iran and Iraq would visit Kurdistan to assess the outcomes of the agreement between the two countries."

It is worth mentioning that Iran's Deputy Chief of Operations in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, had previously threatened on September 19 that "the deadline for Iraq to disarm armed groups is ending, and if they fail to fulfill their commitments, we will return to the previous situation, and we are obliged to defend the interests of the Iranian people."

On Wednesday, September 13, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian affirmed Iraq's commitment to the security agreement between the two countries and the removal of Kurdish groups and parties opposing the Iranian regime from the border areas between the two nations.

Earlier, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had shelled locations in the Kurdistan Region, claiming to have targeted Kurdish armed groups that posed a threat to Iranian security.