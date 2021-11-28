Report

Security agencies on alert to protect Chinese companies building 1000 schools

Date: 2021-11-28T19:21:35+0000
Security agencies on alert to protect Chinese companies building 1000 schools

Shafaq News/ Security agencies were on alert to protect Chinese companies implementing a project to build 1000 schools across Iraq.

 In a statement, the Joint Operations Command said that the Deputy Operations Commander, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, met with deputy operations commanders and police commanders to discuss the project.

 The statement stressed that all units will be mobilized to remove the violations to the urban planning and protect the Chinese companies implementing the project.

