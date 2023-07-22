Security Sources Deny Reports of an Attack on a Danish Company

Shafaq News/ Security sources in the Basra governorate have dispelled rumors about an armed attack on a Danish company in the wake of the burning of the Iraqi flag and a copy of the Quran by an extremist organization in Denmark.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Danish company, DRC (Danish Refugee Council) which specializes in mine clearance in the Shatt al-Arab district of Basra, was not subjected to an armed attack.

"Protestors, reacting to the recent events between the two nations, had instead set ablaze three of its caravans," a source said.

A source said that the company has no Danish employees and is fully staffed by Iraqi workers.

"These employees were safely escorted out of the precarious area under stringent security measures," the source added.