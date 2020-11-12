Security Operations in several Iraqi Governorates

Shafaq News / The Iraqi forces searched in several villages in Diyala, Al-Anbar and Saladin governorates for remaining ISIS militants, the Security Media Cell announced, on Thursday

The cell said, in separate statements, "The security forces in the Diyala, Al-Anbar and Saladin operations commands have searched different areas to arrest wanted and terrorists and destroy their hideouts."

"The Forces found a hideout of ISIS in the Tal al-Zahab containing military equipment and explosive materials, and arrested one of the militants."