Security Operations against ISIS in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Iraqi intelligence Services announced on Wednesday the arrest of four ISIS affiliate terrorists in Riyadh district, Kirkuk governorate.

The Services said in a statement today, that the arrested were responsible of “providing logistical support, including food, medical supplies, clothes and communication devices to ISIS elements who are hidden one of the organization's dens in Zghaytoun valley, southwest of Kirkuk governorate.”

In another context, a leader in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Wanas al-Jibara told Shafaq News Agency that “PMF and security forces carried out a 72 hours operation which resulted in clearing landmines and destroying ISIS hideouts in about 120 km2 of the lands between eastern Saladin and Metebije district to the borders Kirkuk and Diyala.

He indicated that these operations will pave the way for the return of displaced who fled of ISIS over the past years.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.