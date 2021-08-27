Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security Forces launch combing campaigns north of Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-27T08:51:02+0000
Security Forces launch combing campaigns north of Saladin

Shafaq News/ A security source in Saladin reported that the security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi launched combing operations in Uwaibid island, on the left coast of Al-Shirqat district, north of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the operations were launched upon receiving information about ISIS terrorists hiding on the island.

The police and the PMF have burned the grass that the terrorists use to hide, to prevent them from returning and threatening the areas and villages of al-Shirqat's left coast.

Areas on the left side of al-Shirqat, bordering Nineveh, are havens for ISIS terrorists.

related

Unidentified persons kill an employee of Saladin Governorate Council

Date: 2021-01-04 20:53:18
Unidentified persons kill an employee of Saladin Governorate Council

ISIS kills a PMF member and wound others in Saladin

Date: 2021-07-31 09:40:11
ISIS kills a PMF member and wound others in Saladin

Six terrorists arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-08-08 10:23:49
Six terrorists arrested in Saladin

ISIS kill Police Officers in Saladin Governorate

Date: 2021-03-03 20:57:55
ISIS kill Police Officers in Saladin Governorate

Four soldiers injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-05-30 20:42:19
Four soldiers injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

security forces thwart a car bomb attack in the southern of Basra

Date: 2021-07-01 20:26:23
security forces thwart a car bomb attack in the southern of Basra

Saladin authorities certify the statements of two defendants involved in Albu Dor massacre

Date: 2021-03-18 13:51:15
Saladin authorities certify the statements of two defendants involved in Albu Dor massacre

China finances a project to build three schools in Saladin

Date: 2021-06-25 08:24:49
China finances a project to build three schools in Saladin