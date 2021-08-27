Security Forces launch combing campaigns north of Saladin

Shafaq News/ A security source in Saladin reported that the security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi launched combing operations in Uwaibid island, on the left coast of Al-Shirqat district, north of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the operations were launched upon receiving information about ISIS terrorists hiding on the island.

The police and the PMF have burned the grass that the terrorists use to hide, to prevent them from returning and threatening the areas and villages of al-Shirqat's left coast.

Areas on the left side of al-Shirqat, bordering Nineveh, are havens for ISIS terrorists.