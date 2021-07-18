Report

Security Forces destroy four ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-07-18T14:02:44+0000
Security Forces destroy four ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The intelligence detachments of the Ministry of Interior managed to destroy four ISIS hideouts containing explosive materials and a drone in Kirkuk.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that accurate intelligence information led the intelligence agency's detachments, in cooperation with the Fifth Division of the Federal Police, to uncover four hideouts and explosive materials belonging to ISIS in Wadi Abu Khanajer, al-Razm village, and Wadi Karhat Ghazan in Riyadh sub-district in Kirkuk Governorate.

The dens contained military clothing, cooking utensils, logistics, and a drone, as well as five homemade explosive devices and four anti-armor missiles.

The cell indicated that the seizures were fundamentally dealt with and destroyed by specialized bomb squads.

