Security Forces deployed in al-Rifai to pursue suspects
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-28T18:46:21+0000
Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar reported that a Security Force has entered al-Rifai district, north of the governorate, following an attack on a Chinese oil company yesterday.
The source told Shafaq News agency that the force is expected to conduct a search campaign to pursue the suspects.
Preliminary information showed that the cause for the attack was a conflict between parties seeking to own the biggest share of investment in an oil field.
