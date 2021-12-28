Security Forces deployed in al-Rifai to pursue suspects

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T18:46:21+0000

Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar reported that a Security Force has entered al-Rifai district, north of the governorate, following an attack on a Chinese oil company yesterday. The source told Shafaq News agency that the force is expected to conduct a search campaign to pursue the suspects. Preliminary information showed that the cause for the attack was a conflict between parties seeking to own the biggest share of investment in an oil field.

