Security Forces clash with protestors in Muthanna and Al-Diwaniyah

Shafaq News / The Iraqi security forces clashed on Saturday with protestors in the Governorates of Muthanna and Diwaniyah.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency, that instructors and administrators tried to storm the Education Directorate building in the Muthanna which led to clashes with the security forces.

In the other hand, the sources said that instructors in Al-Diwaniyah Governorate burned tires in the vicinity of the Education Directorate building.

In both Governorates, employees were protesting for not allocating any allowance to them in the 2021 budget law.

Earlier, the Iraqi parliament voted, on the 2021 federal budget law with a deficit of more than 28 trillion dinars.

Based on the new budget, the revenues amounted to more than 101 trillion Iraqi dinars, compared with 106 trillion dinars in 2019, while expenditures were estimated at 129 trillion dinars.

The budget specified the price of a barrel of oil at $45 (1,450 dinars per dollar.)