Security Forces block two main bridges in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The security authorities in Baghdad blocked today Al-Ahrar and Al-Jumhuriyah bridges.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that this step came in anticipation of a possible escalation of the demonstrations organized by parties objecting to the election results.

Supporters of some political forces rejected the election results announced by IHEC, and have been in an open sit-in for more than a month now in the vicinity of the Green Zone.

However, the sit-in developed into clashes with the security forces, when protesters tried to storm the Green Zone, which includes government headquarters and foreign embassies.

A demonstrator was shot dead, according to a security source, and dozens were wounded, "mostly by the security forces," according to the Ministry of Health.