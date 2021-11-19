Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security Forces block two main bridges in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-19T09:48:33+0000
Security Forces block two main bridges in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The security authorities in Baghdad blocked today Al-Ahrar and Al-Jumhuriyah bridges.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that this step came in anticipation of a possible escalation of the demonstrations organized by parties objecting to the election results.

Supporters of some political forces rejected the election results announced by IHEC, and have been in an open sit-in for more than a month now in the vicinity of the Green Zone.

However, the sit-in developed into clashes with the security forces, when protesters tried to storm the Green Zone, which includes government headquarters and foreign embassies.

A demonstrator was shot dead, according to a security source, and dozens were wounded, "mostly by the security forces," according to the Ministry of Health.

related

Brawl breaks out between an MP's bodyguards and security forces over a usurped land

Date: 2021-08-27 12:28:08
Brawl breaks out between an MP's bodyguards and security forces over a usurped land

Security forces heavily deployed in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-05 06:38:43
Security forces heavily deployed in Baghdad

Two members of the same family killed in an explosion in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-20 10:19:18
Two members of the same family killed in an explosion in Baghdad

official statements: 240 injuries and 141 arrests in the second day of the demonstrations

Date: 2020-10-26 17:55:45
official statements: 240 injuries and 141 arrests in the second day of the demonstrations

New military plans in progress in north Baghdad, senior official says

Date: 2021-09-01 12:28:45
New military plans in progress in north Baghdad, senior official says

12 injuries in an explosion that targeted Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-15 11:48:16
12 injuries in an explosion that targeted Baghdad

The heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad exposed to a missile strike

Date: 2020-03-26 08:14:57
The heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad exposed to a missile strike

Security forces block roads leading to polling centers in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-10-08 14:59:24
Security forces block roads leading to polling centers in Baghdad 